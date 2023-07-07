From Van Gogh to the WNDR museum, Chicago is no stranger to immersive exhibits. And for two weekends only, a new, perhaps more mysterious immersive art experience is being added to that list.

The "Banksyland! Immersive Experience," a "one of a kind exhibit" is coming to the Morgan Arts Complex in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood for two upcoming summer weekends, a press release says.

According to organizers, the limited run is part of the London-based street artist's similar, "elusive" experiences and installations across the world.

"This exclusive experience includes Banksy’s original and studio works, salvaged street artworks, all within a never-before-seen immersive installation," the release says

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A Banksyland event page on the Morgan Arts Complex website describes the street artist's exhibit as "unauthorized, uncensored, unmasked."

Dubbing the exhibit a "once in a lifetime experience," the MAC adds "this multimedia art experience contains originals, editions and never before seen installations examining the mystique and cultural impact of the most sought after artist of our time."

According to organizers, the exhibit is part of a 22-city tour.

What to know if you go

Dates: July 7-9, July 14-16

Times: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Where: The Morgan Arts Complex, 3622 S. Morgan St.

Tickets: On sale now, with a "high sell out risk," organizers say