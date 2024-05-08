Several Kohl's locations in Chicago area to launch ‘Babies R Us' experiences this year

In an era where mall closings have sparked a new wave of shopping nostalgia, Kohl's has announced a revival of the "Babies 'R' Us" brand in a unique experience across six Chicago-area locations later this year.
While the chain did not announce when the experiences would open up, a press release stated that the stores were among the first 200 locations to feature the "curated assortment."
The Babies 'R' Us displays are designed to create "a more comprehensive baby shopping experience," while remaining adjacent to Kohl's existing baby and kids' apparel selections.
Though the press release states that store locations are subject to change, the following six stores in the Chicago area are slated to receive Babies 'R' Us experiences:
- 4220 North Harlem Avenue, Norridge
- 9350 Joliet Road, Hodgkins
- 303 Illinois Route 83, Elmhurst
- 2140 North Elston Avenue, Chicago
- 10353 Indianapolis Boulevard, Highland, Indiana
- 251 North Randall Road, Batavia
Additionally, six other Illinois stores outside the Chicago area will also be receiving the experiences:
- 1615 East Empire Street, Bloomington
- 401 North Main Street, East Peoria
- 2120 Troy Road, Edwardsville
- 6109 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights
- 6125 East State Street, Rockford
- 2901 South Veterans Parkway, Springfield
More information on the participating stores nationwide can be found here.
