shopping

Several Kohl's locations in Chicago area to launch ‘Babies R Us' experiences this year

Six Illinois stores outside the Chicago area will also feature the experience this year

By NBC Chicago Staff

Scott Olson | Getty Images

In an era where mall closings have sparked a new wave of shopping nostalgia, Kohl's has announced a revival of the "Babies 'R' Us" brand in a unique experience across six Chicago-area locations later this year.

While the chain did not announce when the experiences would open up, a press release stated that the stores were among the first 200 locations to feature the "curated assortment."

Watch 24/7 free news online with NBC 5 Chicago’s stream

The Babies 'R' Us displays are designed to create "a more comprehensive baby shopping experience," while remaining adjacent to Kohl's existing baby and kids' apparel selections.

Though the press release states that store locations are subject to change, the following six stores in the Chicago area are slated to receive Babies 'R' Us experiences:

  • 4220 North Harlem Avenue, Norridge
  • 9350 Joliet Road, Hodgkins
  • 303 Illinois Route 83, Elmhurst
  • 2140 North Elston Avenue, Chicago
  • 10353 Indianapolis Boulevard, Highland, Indiana
  • 251 North Randall Road, Batavia

Additionally, six other Illinois stores outside the Chicago area will also be receiving the experiences:

  • 1615 East Empire Street, Bloomington
  • 401 North Main Street, East Peoria
  • 2120 Troy Road, Edwardsville
  • 6109 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights
  • 6125 East State Street, Rockford
  • 2901 South Veterans Parkway, Springfield

More information on the participating stores nationwide can be found here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

shopping
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us