Back of the Yards mass shooting: Here's what we know about the victim, suspect search and more

Sorrow and anguish lingered throughout Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood after a 9-year-old girl was killed and 10 others were fatally shot at a family gathering.

Ariana Molina was fatally shot as she and loved ones were celebrating her aunt's confirmation in the area of West 52nd Street and Damen Avenue.

Grieving loved ones were accompanied by community members as they prayed for the healing of their surviving relatives and pushed for an end to the violence they say is plaguing the community.

As detectives continue to search for clues in hope of identifying those responsible, here's a breakdown of what we know so far, including what police said transpired, who was injured, the city's response and more.

What happened?

At around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Chicago police officers responded to the 2000 block of West 52nd Avenue after a ShotSpotter alert detected 18 rounds, authorities said. A black sedan approached the area where a gathering was taking place and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The shooter fired multiple times into the crowd before fleeing southbound on Damen.

Who died in the shooting?

Ariana Molina, 9, was killed in the shooting, and a number of her relatives were injured. Ariana sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

Jose Molina, Ariana's father, described her as sweet, helpful and "the best daughter ever."

“At first I thought it was fireworks, man, but when I saw my daughter lying there on the floor with a bullet to her head; I realized it was no fireworks,” he said. “I tried helping her, but it was too late. She had passed away.”

What about the other victims?

Ten people, ranging in age from 1 to 40 years old, sustained injuries, including multiple children.

Ariana's mother was shot in the back, and would possibly be released from the hospital on Tuesday, relatives said. Jose Molina, the young girl's father, was shot in the foot and was released a short time later.

"It's a lot of pain but it's nothing compared to my daughter," he said. "I am still in shock, a real nightmare." Information on the others who were injured is below:

A 1-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the abdomen and listed in critical condition.

An 8-year-old boy was shot twice in the abdomen and said to be in critical condition.

A 36-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the right bicep, tricep and left side of his back, police said. He was also reported to be in critical condition.

A 27-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was reported to be in good condition.

A 40-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was listed in good condition.

A 9-year-old boy sustained a graze wound to the finger. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the left forearm and reported to be in good condition.

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the left leg and said to be in good condition.

Do police know who is responsible?

Chicago police had yet to name any possible suspects as of Monday evening, but were continuing to search for clues in hope of identifying those responsible.

As community members participated in a march, detectives were seen gathering evidence in the area and speaking to residents. At a briefing in the hours following the shooting, Chicago police said the shooting was believed to be gang-related, however, activists and Ariana's relatives disputed that notion.

"They come on the news saying we are gang related," Jose Molina said. "Why would they say that on the news? We are not even related to no gangs."

How has the city responded?

In a statement issued on Sunday evening, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson outlined a series of steps being taken to help the community heal from the tragedy.

Johnson said, in part, he was praying for Ariana, her community and loved ones as "they experience the unimaginable pain of losing a child."

"This heinous and cowardly act of wonton violence that leaves our city mourning children is beyond reprehensible and has no place in our communities," he added. "We are all allowed to be outraged today – a warm, spring day that I am sure this child would have been enjoying with family."

Additional details from the statement can be found here:

"...Our Mayor’s Office of Community Safety has been in contact with the Chicago Police Department, which is committed to identifying and apprehending the individuals responsible.

The Community Safety Coordination Center has developed an initial response plan, which, among other resources, will consist of:

A mass canvassing event at 52 nd and Damen and surrounding blocks took place on Monday, with the purpose of providing the community access to behavioral teams, victim services and case management

and Damen and surrounding blocks took place on Monday, with the purpose of providing the community access to behavioral teams, victim services and case management Financial support for the family of the child who passed away via the Emergency Supplemental Victim’s Fund program

Emergency Services Assistance Center opened on Sunday

Victim services to other victims and families

Increased 9th District CPD presence at impacted schools

As the CPD and our partners work through their investigation, the Back of the Yards community has the full support of our administration as they process and heal from this trauma."