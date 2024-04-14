A Chicago man was left mourning and processing the loss of his 8-year-old daughter, who was shot and killed in a mass shooting during a confirmation party the city's Southwest Side.

“She was the best daughter ever. Sweet, she loved to play,” said Jose Molina, the child's father. “She was helpful. She was the best.”

Molina told NBC 5 that his daughter's death shattered his word.

The girl, identified as Ariana Molina, was shot in the head and died from her injuries a short time later. Several family members were recovering on Sunday, hours after the shooting erupted outside their home.

“At first I thought it was fireworks, man, but when I saw my daughter lying there on the floor with a bullet to her head; I realized it was no fireworks,” he said. “I tried helping her, but it was too late. She had passed away.”

The father of four said he and relatives were celebrating his sister’s confirmation when shots were fired at around 9:15 p.m. near 52nd Street and Damen Avenue in Back of the Yards.

“We were out there. We were about to cut the cake when they started shooting from nowhere,” he said. “They had big assault rifles because there was too many shots they fired.”

An 8-year-old girl is dead and at least 10 others, including three children, were injured in a mass shooting in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday night. Jen DeSalvo has the latest details.

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter Alert that detected 18 rounds. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 11 people who had been shot, including four children.

“They shot my daughter in the head, my wife in the back, me in my leg, my two nephews, and a couple more family members,” said Molina. “This gun violence is crazy.”

Ariana was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said three boys - 1, 8 and 9 years old, remained in the hospital as of Sunday afternoon. The 1- and 8-year-olds were said to be in critical condition.

“The offenders action, make no mistake, are horrific and unacceptable in our city,” said Chicago Police Dept. Deputy Chief Don Jermone.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was gang-related. Witnesses told police they saw a black sedan pull up prior to the shooting and believe that at least two gunmen were involved.

“This is not the first time this thing happened around here,” Molina said. “This past year, there’s been already like four or five shootings, and they never catch no one.”

The heartbroken father is now forced to live without his daughter as his wife and other relatives recover.

“We were working on buying a house to move out of here because of this and now its too late,” he said. “My daughter is not here no more.”

Police said the seven other victims were adults ranging between 19 and 40 years old. Of the victims, a 36-year-old man was listed in critical condition. The other individuals were said to be in good condition.

Area One detectives were continuing to investigate as of Sunday evening.