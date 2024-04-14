After a mass shooting at a confirmation party left an 8-year-old girl dead and numerous others with injuries, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson outlined a series of steps being taken to help the community heal from the tragedy.

Ariana Molina, 8, was killed and 10 other people were injured when shots were fired on Sunday night near 52nd Street and Damen Avenue in Back of the Yards, according to Chicago police.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, Johnson said, in part, he was praying for Ariana, her community and loved ones as "they experience the unimaginable pain of losing a child."

"This heinous and cowardly act of wonton violence that leaves our city mourning children is beyond reprehensible and has no place in our communities," he added. "We are all allowed to be outraged today – a warm, spring day that I am sure this child would have been enjoying with family."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Chicago's Community Safety Coordination Center, which spans multiple departments, developed an initial response plan to the shooting, which includes opening an Emergency Services Assistance Center, providing victim services and offering financial support for Ariana's family.

A heightened police presence will also be in place at impacted schools, officials said.

The shooting left a total of 10 people wounded, including three boys - age 1, 8 and 9 years old. The seven other victims were adults ranging between 19 and 40 years old. Of the victims, a 36-year-old man was listed in critical condition. The other individuals were said to be in good condition.

Area One detectives were continuing to investigate as of Sunday evening. The mayor's office said it has been in contact with the Chicago Police Department, which is "committed to identifying and apprehending the individuals responsible."

Johnson's complete statement can be found below:

"Today, we mourn the loss of an 8-year-old girl whose life was tragically taken from her by gang violence. This heinous and cowardly act of wanton violence that leaves our city mourning children is beyond reprehensible and has no place in our communities.

We are all allowed to be outraged today – a warm, spring day that I am sure this child would have been enjoying with family. I am praying for her loved ones and her community as they experience the unimaginable pain of losing a child.

I am also praying for the recovery of the three children and seven adults who were injured in this horrific shooting. Our Mayor’s Office of Community Safety has been in contact with the Chicago Police Department, which is committed to identifying and apprehending the individuals responsible.

The Community Safety Coordination Center has developed an initial response plan, which, among other resources, will consist of:

A mass canvassing event at 52 nd and Damen and surrounding blocks on Monday, April 15, at 2 p.m. with the purpose of providing the community access to behavioral teams, victim services and case management

and Damen and surrounding blocks on Monday, April 15, at 2 p.m. with the purpose of providing the community access to behavioral teams, victim services and case management Financial support for the family of the child who passed away via the Emergency Supplemental Victim’s Fund program

Emergency Services Assistance Center, starting today, April 14

Victim services to other victims and families

Increased 9th District CPD presence at impacted schools

As the CPD and our partners work through their investigation, the Back of the Yards community has the full support of our administration as they process and heal from this trauma."