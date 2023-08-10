Authorities identify 4 people killed in Crystal Lake shooting

Authorities in suburban McHenry County have identified four people who died after a shooting in an unincorporated Crystal Lake residence on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Jean Song, 44, Lauren Smith-Song, 32, Chang Song, 73, and Yuna Song, 49.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday, according to the McHenry County Coroner.

According to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, officers were called to the home in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road just before 4 a.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

One of the 911 calls came from a woman who was inside the home when a man began firing shots.

Ultimately, three women were shot and killed, and the man, who also suffered injuries, was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A fifth victim, the woman who had called 911 from inside the home, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. No further updates have been made available on her condition at this time.

Police believe that the gunman in the case was among the deceased. A motive has not been established in the case.

All five of the individuals in the home were related, and the incident was believed to be domestic in nature. No further threat exists to the community at this time, with neighbors still in shock at the brutality of the attack.

“It’s very, very eerie. Just the thought that while I was sleeping, just a few hundred yards away, this all took place,” Betsy Brennan told NBC 5.

The McHenry County Coroner's Office is expected to release its findings in the case in coming days.