Authorities ID man shot and killed by Carol Stream police responding to ‘domestic violence incident'

Authorities in DuPage County have identified the man who was shot and killed by police early Saturday morning during a "domestic violence incident," officials said.

Isaac Goodlow, III, 30, was fatally shot at an apartment complex in the 200 block of East St. Charles Road in Carol Stream at around 4:15 a.m., police said in a Facebook post. Upon arrival at the complex, officers encountered a "tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation" during which at least one officer discharged their weapon and the alleged domestic violence suspect was struck, said Acting Chief of Police Brian Cluever.

Goodlow sustained critical injuries, Cluever said. He was transported to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The DuPage County Coroner's Office hasn't released the cause and manner of death.

Police initially said at least one officer fired shots, and in an update Saturday evening, stated that two officers discharged their weapons. Both officers, whose names haven't been released, have been placed on leave while DuPage County's Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team (MERIT) taskforce conducts an investigation.

As of Saturday night, the scene was still being processed by MERIT's Forensic Investigations Unit. According to police, the investigation "will continue for an indeterminate amount of time" due to the complexity and involvement of many agencies.

Bodycam footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation, authorities said.

According to Cluever, at least one of the officers involved has worked at a previous police department and has not been involved in an incident of discharging their firearm with Carol Stream police.