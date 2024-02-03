Man fatally shot by Carol Stream police responding to ‘domestic violence incident'

Note: The latest developments on Saturday morning's shooting can be found here.

A man was shot and killed by Carol Stream police early Saturday morning as officers responded to a "domestic violence incident," authorities said at a press conference.

According to Acting Chief of Police Brian Cluever, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 200 block of East St. Charles Road at approximately 4:15 a.m. and encountered a "tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving situation" which Cluever said resulted in at least one officer discharging their weapon at the alleged domestic violence suspect.

The suspect, a man of an unknown age, was struck and sustained critical injuries, Cluever said. He was transported to Central DuPage Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man's identity is currently being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Authorities said that no officers were injured in the incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the public. According to police, the victim of domestic violence that sparked the call sustained "some injuries."

The officer(s) involved have been placed on paid leave and the shooting is under investigation by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. Bodycam footage will be reviewed as part of the investigation, Cluever said.

According to Cluever, at least one of the officers involved has worked at a previous police department and has not been involved in an incident of discharging their firearm with Carol Stream police.

Cluever said the investigation remains in its preliminary stages and that further information will be released later. There is currently no information from any possible witnesses.