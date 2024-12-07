Austin

Austin house fire leaves 2 people dead

The fire was reported at around 12:39 a.m. in the 500 block of North Leamington Drive.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Two people died following a house fire early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.

The fire was reported at around 12:39 a.m. in the 500 block of North Leamington Drive. A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. A second victim, an 88-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital, where she died. A third person, a 62-year-old man, managed to escape unharmed.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

No additional information was available late Saturday.

The cause was under investigation.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Austin
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us