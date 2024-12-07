Austin house fire leaves 2 people dead

Two people died following a house fire early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.
The fire was reported at around 12:39 a.m. in the 500 block of North Leamington Drive. A 65-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials. A second victim, an 88-year-old woman, was transported to an area hospital, where she died. A third person, a 62-year-old man, managed to escape unharmed.
No additional information was available late Saturday.
The cause was under investigation.
