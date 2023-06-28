Aurora mayor Richard Irvin discusses city's push for Chicago Bears

After the Chicago Bears announced that a future stadium in Arlington Heights was no longer their "singular focus," several other options have emerged for the city's NFL franchise as they search for a new home.

From a renewed pitch from Chicago to encouragements from Waukegan and Naperville, Illinois' second-largest city is now the latest suburb to throw their proverbial hat in the ring.

Aurora mayor and former Republican gubernatorial candidate Richard Irvin said the city's pitch, along with its size, has to do with "resources and capability" that the western suburb offers.

"We have a number of opportunities, land opportunities that we'll be sharing with them soon and talking about what we can do to negotiate and give them incentive to come to the same reward," Irvin told NBC Chicago.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Irvin mentioned a recent contract the city negotiated with Hollywood Casino and Penn Gaming as evidence of the city's ability to get deals done, saying Aurora has "economic engines" that can help it grow.

Additionally, Irvin said that he would eye partnerships with nearby suburbs such as Oswego and Plainfield, utilizing their resources to assist the Bears at a potential Aurora home.

When asked how he feels about Aurora's chances to eventually be the home of the Bears, Irvin said other suburbs vying for the franchise don't have what Aurora has to offer.

"Those other cities don't have what we have to offer, and I just want to be able to be in a position to show the Bears what we have," Irvin said.

Responding to concerns that a stadium that far out in the suburbs could alienate fans who live in Chicago, Irvin said he expects much less traffic at a potential Aurora site, while viewing it as an opportunity to attract fans from other nearby suburbs.

Irvin told NBC Chicago that Aurora leaders are working with the Bears to set up a future meeting to discuss a potential proposal from the state's second-largest city.