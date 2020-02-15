Aurora Marks Anniversary of Fatal Industrial Complex Shooting

A suburban community is marking a somber anniversary Saturday, as Aurora remembers the lives lost in last year’s shooting at the Henry Pratt Company.

In all, five people were killed in the shooting at the industrial complex, which took place Feb. 15, 2019. The gunman also died in the incident at the 29,000-square foot building, and five police officers were shot while responding to the scene.

On Saturday, the Aurora Historical Society is hosting a memorial service honoring the lives of those lost in the shooting. The event, held at the David L. Pierce Art & History Center, will feature a moment of silence at 1:24 p.m., the time when 45-year-old Gary Martin opened fire at the industrial complex.

As the city of Aurora prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the workplace shooting at Henry Pratt Co., the Aurora Historical Society has opened a new exhibit at the David L. Pierce Art and History Center in Aurora to help residents reflect on the tragedy.

The event is part of a month-long memorial dedicated to the workers killed in the shooting. The exhibit is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and will be at the Historical Society through the end of February.

On Feb. 15, 2019, Martin was about to have his employment terminated at the plant when he pulled out a gun and began shooting, killing five of his coworkers:

Russell Beyer, 47

Vicente Juarez, 54

Clayton Parks, 32

Josh Pinkard, 37

Trevor Wehner, 21

Four of the victims were in the termination meeting with Martin. Juarez, a forklift operator at the plant, was just outside of the meeting room and was shot when Martin fled the room.

A sixth victim was shot but survived their injuries.

A total of four police officers were shot while responding to the scene. A fifth suffered shrapnel wounds, and a sixth suffered a knee injury at the building.

After a search of the premises, Martin was located by authorities and was killed in a gunfight.