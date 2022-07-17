At Least 2 Killed, 2 Injured in Shooting at Central Indiana Shopping Mall

At least two people have been killed and another two injured in a shooting at a shopping mall near Indianapolis, according to authorities.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6 p.m. at Greenwood Park Mall in the city of Greenwood, which is approximately 15 miles south of Indianapolis. Two people died from injuries sustained in the shooting, and another two were wounded, police stated.

Police said the shooter died, but it isn't certain if the shooter is included in the reported deaths or an additional death, according to WTHR, the NBC affiliate in Indianapolis.

People were advised to avoid the area while police worked to clear the mall.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which was assisting at the scene, tweeted there was no known threat following the shooting.