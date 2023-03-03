At Least 14K Without Power as Snow Pummels Northwest Indiana

At least 14,000 people are without power in northwest Indiana as a winter storm brings several inches of snow, icy conditions and strong winds to the area.

As of 6 p.m., NIPSCO reported 14,000 customers were in the dark, with the communities of Merrillville, Westville and Valparaiso most affected, according to the utility's outage map.

In an outage update on its website, NIPSCO said crews will "work to assess damage, make necessary repairs and restore power as safely and quickly as possible in the ongoing inclement conditions."

The utility didn't provide an estimated time on when power would be restored.