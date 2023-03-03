Officials Warn of Worsening Road Conditions in Chicago Area's Southern Counties as Snow Arrives

Multiple agencies in Illinois are warning about hazardous travel south of Interstate 80 as snowfall begins to blanket the region.

The National Weather Service, in a tweet at 3:43 p.m., said dangerous road conditions will continue in an area including Kankakee County in Illinois, along with part of Will County and several counties in northwest Indiana. The region will likely see "intense snowfall rates," strong northeast winds and lighting strikes possibly within bands of snow, according to the NWS.

⚠️Heads up! Dangerous travel conditions will continue in the red-shaded area through this evening with intense snow rates and strong northeast winds. There are also numerous lightning strikes occurring within the bands of snow! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/pnFUKRnf4H — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 3, 2023

Drivers are advised to take it slow - as snow is poised to continue in the region for a new more hours.

The Kankakee County Sheriff posted a similar message, pleading with drivers to slow down and give yourself additional time - if you must drive. "Numerous accidents" were being reported across the county as of 3:29 p.m., the sheriff's department said.

A photo from an Illinois Department of Transportation traffic camera along Interstate 57 showed snow covering the interstate, with few vehicles present.

Road conditions continue to deteriorate roughly along & south of I-80 due to steady & locally intense snowfall. Numerous accidents have already been reported, and snow will continue for a few more hours here, so slow down if driving! Image courtesy of @IDOT_Illinois. #ilwx #inwx https://t.co/6NRL4O5ahx pic.twitter.com/6mBuL4akaT — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) March 3, 2023

The Indiana Department of Transportation also warned of conditions deteriorating throughout Friday afternoon, saying heavy snowfall rates and winds have led to low visibility.

We have a full call out of #YellowTrucks on state roadways this evening. Travel conditions are deteriorating, with low visibility due to heavy snowfall rates and winds. Be prepared for slushy and rapidly changing conditions.

📷: US 30 in Porter County from https://t.co/WFlXHhMzbM pic.twitter.com/4zEN2aN6pg — INDOT Northwest (@INDOTNorthwest) March 3, 2023

A "complex" storm system was poised to move into the area Friday afternoon, with Kankakee County slated to see "heavy, wet snow" with total snow accumulations of between three and six inches," according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning for Kankakee and eastern Will Counties in Illinois, as well as Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana took effect at 2 p.m. Friday. In Grundy, northern and southern Will Counties, and southern Cook Counties, a winter weather advisory also went into effect at 2 p.m. There, a wintry mix of rain and wet, slushy snow is more likely, with a "brief period of heavy snow rates and sharply reduced visibility possible."