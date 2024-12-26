As some stores open early with clearance deals, holiday returns are in full swing

Christmas may be over, but the holiday shopping season continues -- and so do returns.

The National Retail Federation says total returns this year are projected to reach $890 billion dollars in the U.S., with retailers expecting about 17 of their sales to be returned during the winter holidays.

Some retailers have extended hours, return policies and post-holiday sales beginning Thursday.

According to a spokesperson, Target's annual Holiday Clearance Event begins Thursday, with deals on clothing, shoes, beauty, toys, holiday decor, candy and more.

Many Target stores also opened at 7 a.m. Thursday, an hour earlier than its usual store hours.

Target offers free returns on most new, unopened items within 90 days of purchase, the spokesperson said, with an extended holiday return window for most items through Jan. 24, 2025.

Walmart stores Thursday opened at 6 a.m. According to the retailer, the company will accept purchases made from Oct. 1 to Dec. 31 through the end of January.

The Better Business Bureau recommends customers double-check return policies, as policies can vary. Some sites also allow you to exchange gift cards for cash for a nominal fee, CNBC said.

According to the BBB, consumers should always be wary of suspicious websites.

"Be on the lookout for fraudulent return policies or suspicious third-party return services that promise to handle the process for you," the BBB said. "Always follow official channels and platforms when returning items."