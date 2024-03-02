Drivers traveling along the Kennedy Expressway should anticipate delays in the coming weeks as the second phase of a massive, $150 million construction project gets underway.

According to a press release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, lane closures and construction for Phase 2 of the Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) Rehabilitation project -- which impacts lanes from the Edens Expressway (I-94) junction to Ohio Street, among others -- will resume, weather permitting, Monday, March 11.

The starting date is earlier than anticipated due to "warmer temperatures," the release said.

Phase 1 of the three-phase project, which closed several inbound lanes from the Edens Junction to Ohio street, began in Spring 2023 and wrapped up in December. It caused an increase in traffic delays and backups, with much of the pain felt by drivers heading into downtown from Chicago's O'Hare Airport, and the North and Northwest suburbs.

Outbound drivers also felt the sting, due to the reversible lanes -- more commonly known as the "express lanes" -- only open inbound, leading to severe congestion during the midday and evening commutes.

Phase II, which will close the reversible lanes in both directions, is expected to cause disruption as well. It's expected wrap up in late fall 2024.

"The use of alternative routes and public transportation is once again strongly encouraged, starting with some overnight lane closures anticipated next week while the work zone is put into place for the upcoming construction season," IDOT's release said.

Phase III, IDOT said, will address outbound lanes, with work set to begin in 2025.

Here's what to expect from this phase:

Express lanes to be closed in both directions

Phase II of the construction will focus on the reversible express lanes, IDOT said, with the focus during the closure being the rehabilitation of the REVLAC (Reversible Lane and Control) system in those express lanes.

Advance work is expected to begin the week of March 4, weather permitting, with overnight closures of both the inbound and outbound express lanes anticipated between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., IDOT said.

The following week, more closures are expected.

"To safely establish the work zone for the upcoming construction season, four consecutive nights of lane and ramp closures will be required in both directions of the Kennedy and Edens expressways," IDOT said, adding that ramps and lanes that were closed overnight are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. each morning.

"The reversible express lanes also will be closed starting Monday night through late fall, along with the left lane on both inbound Kennedy and Edens expressways, from just before the Kennedy/Edens junction to the reversible express lanes entrance at Montrose Avenue."

Construction timeline as Phase 2 begins

IDOT has provided the following construction timeline for Phase II:

Monday, March 11

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy and Edens will gradually be reduced to one lane from just before the Edens junction to Irving Park Road (Illinois 19).

At the same time, the reversible express lanes will fully close. They are anticipated to reopen in late fall.

The following intermittent ramp closures also will take place. Inbound Edens: Wilson Avenue Inbound Kennedy: Montrose Avenue and Irving Park Road



Tuesday, March 12

Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will be reduced to two lanes between North (Illinois 64) and Fullerton avenues.

At the same time, outbound Kennedy intermittent ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues also will take place.

Wednesday, March 13

Starting at 9 p.m., the inbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane from Milwaukee Avenue to Lake Street.

At the same time, the outbound Kennedy between Madison Street and Milwaukee Avenue also will be reduced to one lane.

Thursday, March 14

Starting at 9 p.m., the outbound Kennedy will gradually be reduced to one lane between North and Fullerton avenues.

At the same time, intermittent outbound Kennedy ramp closures between North and Fullerton avenues will also take place.

According to IDOT, work schedules and construction are "highly weather dependent" and are subject to change.

Additional lane closures

Other lane closures as part of Phase II are also scheduled for the week of March 11.

According to IDOT, bridge cleaning, painting and LED light installation at Hubbard’s Cave will require a closure of the left lane on the inbound Kennedy from Chicago Avenue to Lake Street, and on the outbound Kennedy from the Jane Byrne Interchange to Grand Avenue.

Additionally, the westbound Randolph Street ramp to the outbound Kennedy will close. It is anticipated to reopen later this fall, IDOT said.

"Drivers also should expect various overnight shoulder and intermittent lane closures in both directions of the expressway, between Milwaukee Avenue and Randolph Street," IDOT said in the release.

According to IDOT, this work is anticipated to be completed later this fall.

The final phase of the project, Phase 3, will begin in the spring of 2025, with the outbound side of the roadway getting the finishing touches.

These lane closures are expected to remain in place until late fall of 2025, according to IDOT officials.