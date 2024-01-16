As cold continues, will Chicago-area schools be closed Wednesday? Here's how to check

Hundreds of Illinois schools saw full closures or switches to e-learning over the past few days, including Chicago Public Schools, amid heavy snow, frigid temperatures and wind chills as low as -35 degrees.

In a letter to families Monday afternoon, CPS moved to cancel classes Tuesday, calling the Chicago weather conditions "unsafe" for students and teachers.

"We have been carefully monitoring the forecast over the past 24 hours, and have determined that given frigid temperatures predicted for tomorrow, and a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service that wind chills that could reach -30 degrees, it will be unsafe for staff and students to travel to school," the letter read in part. "Therefore, we are canceling all classes for Tuesday, January 16."

Dozens of schools across the state were also closed Tuesday due to the cold, as well as several government offices and businesses, including the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago, and Northbrook's Village Hall.

Wind chill warnings and advisories were in effect for the entire Chicago area Tuesday, with temperatures hovering around 0 degrees, and wind chills between -25 and -35 degrees expected for much of the day, the National Weather Service said.

Warnings are set to come to an end at 12 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS said, with advisories expected to continue through Wednesday morning.

"The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the NWS warned.

Wednesday, temperatures are expected to improve slightly, with highs in the teens as the week continues.

"Still cold, but not as brutal Wednesday afternoon," NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said.

According to an alert from the NWS, bitter cold wind chill values are expected to continue through Wednesday morning, although temperatures are expected to remain in the teens as the week goes on.

Additionally, some accumulating snow could move into the area Wednesday afternoon and evening, and again late Thursday into Friday, the NWS said.

Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through Wed AM. We’re watching a system that could bring accumulating to some areas snow late Wed afternoon and evening. More cold and snow chances are expected late in the week. pic.twitter.com/pbZTRLDZDH — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) January 16, 2024

Most schools in the area did not release plans beyond Tuesday. However, CPS shared the following guidance weather-related closure decisions:

"Canceling classes is always a last resort, as families rely on CPS not only for education, but also for meals, warmth, safety, and other necessities," CPS said, adding that wind chills of -20 degrees led the district to cancel school Tuesday.

"We also know that canceling classes can cause difficulties for parents and guardians," the letter went on to say. "Any decision to cancel classes will be centered on the safety and well-being of our students and staff."

According to CPS, the following factors are taken into account by officials, regarding school closures:

Air temperature and wind chill

The amount of snow and ice on the ground

The ability of students and staff to get to school and work safely

The accessibility of buildings and roads

The ability to transport students safely on buses

Potential issues with heating systems or power outages

If or when Illinois schools do announce weather-related closures for Wednesday, they will be posted here.