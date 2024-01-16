Chicago Public Schools among dozens of Illinois schools closed: Full list

Chicago Public Schools are among the dozens of schools and districts closed Tuesday as wind chill warnings and dangerous cold continues across Northeast Illinois for another day.

"Dear CPS Families," a letter from CPS read in part. "We have been carefully monitoring the forecast over the past 24 hours, and have determined that given frigid temperatures predicted for tomorrow, and a Wind Chill Warning from the National Weather Service that wind chills that could reach -30 degrees, it will be unsafe for staff and students to travel to school. Therefore, we are canceling all classes for Tuesday, January 16."

The district added that all after-school programming, including sports games and athletic practice, would also be closed.

DePaul University will move the start of its spring semester forward a day, with no classes scheduled for Tuesday.

School districts across the area are moving to e-learning on Tuesday, including schools in Plainfield, Clarendon Hills, Palos Heights and others.

Several schools are also closing completely, including Buffalo Grove High School and District 214 in the Arlington Heights area.

You can find the complete list of school closings here.