Art Institute of Chicago offering free weekday admission for Illinois residents on select days. Here's when

One of downtown Chicago's hallmark attractions is offering free admission to Illinois residents in the upcoming weeks as part of a "Winter Weekdays" offering.

Beginning this week, the Art Institute of Chicago is offering Illinois residents free all-day admission on each Monday, Thursday and Friday through March 14.

The museum will also open on Wednesdays beginning March 5, meaning that both March 5 and March 12 qualify as free admission days for Illinois residents.

Those interested in checking out the institute can reserve their tickets online in advance, with resident status being verified by the ZIP code used with the billing address provided.

However, those unable to reserve their tickets online in advance can still redeem their free admission by going to one of the admissions desks on the day of their visit.

More information on admissions for the Art Institute of Chicago and eligibility for free admission can be found on their website.