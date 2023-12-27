Armed crew responsible for more than a dozen Chicago robberies, at least 3 shootings

An armed robbery crew has been responsible for at least 17 robberies on Chicago’s West and Northwest Sides in recent days, and police believe that the group has also left at least three people hospitalized with gunshot wounds during the violent attacks.

At approximately 7:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of South Hamlin, two men were standing when four individuals jumped out of a silver sedan or SUV and pointed guns at them.

The victims complied with the suspects’ demands, but one of the individuals opened fire, striking a 37-year-old man multiple times.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

A man was standing at an ATM in the 2100 block of South Damen Avenue at approximately 3:16 a.m. Wednesday when a group of men walked up to him with guns drawn.

After the man gave the suspects money, one of the individuals struck him in the head before fleeing the scene, police said.

A short time later at approximately 4:43 a.m., two victims were inside of a vehicle in the 100 block of North Kostner Avenue when police say that four suspects got out of a silver SUV and approached them with guns drawn.

A 65-year-old man, a concealed carry license holder, pulled out his own weapon and opened fire. Police say one of the suspects returned fire, striking the man in the right calf and a 40-year-old woman in the chest.

Both were taken to area hospitals in good condition, and the suspects fled in the SUV.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for at least 17 armed robberies across the city in the last week, using either a white Nissan Maxima or a silver or gray SUV.

In each case, there have been three-to-four suspects, wearing all-black clothing and black ski masks.

Residents are urged to dial 911 immediately, and to try to remember any unique characteristics about the suspects.

Here is a list of robberies provided by police in a community alert Wednesday.

Dec. 19

1200 block of South St. Louis (North Lawndale)

Dec. 20

3800 block of West 24th St. at 5:35 a.m. (Little Village)

3600 block of West 24th St. at 5:45 a.m. (Little Village)

2400 block of South Central Park at 5:45 a.m. (Little Village)

1300 block of North Keeler at 6 a.m. (West Humboldt Park)

3500 block of West Chicago Ave. at 6:10 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

4000 block of West Chicago Ave. at 6:14 a.m. (West Humboldt Park)

1600 block of North Narragansett Ave. at 6:40 a.m. (Galewood)

1700 block of North Moody Ave. at 7 a.m. (Galewood)

1400 block of North Waller Ave. at 7:07 a.m. (North Austin)

Dec. 26

1500 block of North Kildare at 6:35 a.m. (West Humboldt Park)

4000 block of West Cortland St. at 6:43 a.m. (Hermosa)

2200 block of South Hamlin Ave. at 7:08 a.m. (Little Village)

Dec. 27:

2100 block of South Damen Ave. at 3:16 a.m. (Lower West Side)

5500 block of West Huron St. at 4:20 a.m. (South Austin)

5800 block of West Fulton St. at 4:20 a.m. (South Austin)

100 block of North Kostner Ave. at 4:43 a.m. (West Garfield Park)