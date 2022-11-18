Are You Ready For It? Here's What The Cheapest Taylor Swift Ticket Prices Look Like In Other Major Cities

After severe issues and lack of inventory caused Ticketmaster to cancel the ticket sale to the general public for Taylor Swift's upcoming "Eras Tour", prices on the secondary market have climbed to extraordinary heights.

The tour will begin in the desert on March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., which will be the first of 20 locations and 52 shows as part of Swift's stadium tour, her first time touring since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shows are to pay homage to Swift's previous work throughout her career, beginning with her self-titled debut album in 2006.

The upcoming Soldier Field concerts, slated for June 2-4 of next year, will be Swift's first visit to Chicago since June 2018, when she performed two shows at Soldier Field as part of the Reputation Tour.

While the cost for a ticket to any show on the Eras Tour is likely to set you back several hundred dollars after fees, one city stands out as the priciest place to see Taylor Swift next year.

With prices having climbed to exorbitantly high levels just to get in the door for Swift's shows, here's a look at the cheapest ticket available on StubHub for the first concert of the popstar's visits to other U.S. cities, as of early Friday evening:

3/17 in Glendale, Ariz.: $587

3/24 in Las Vegas, Nev.: $546

3/31 in Arlington, Texas: $569

4/13 in Tampa, Fla.: $478

4/21 in Houston, Texas: $516

4/28 in Atlanta, Ga.: $862

5/5 in Nashville, Tenn.: $661

5/12 in Philadelphia, Pa.: $914

5/19 in Foxborough, Mass.: $805

5/26 in East Rutherford, N.J.: $868

6/2 in Chicago, Ill.: $978

6/9 in Detroit, Mich.: $759

6/16 in Pittsburgh, Pa.: $776

6/23 in Minneapolis, Minn.: $632

6/30 in Cincinnati, Ohio: $690

7/7 in Kansas City, Mo.: $585

7/14 in Denver, Colo.: $570

7/22 in Seattle, Wash.: $782

7/28 in Santa Clara, Calif.: $600

8/3 in Inglewood, Calif.: $345

The prices listed above were found on StubHub early on the evening of Nov. 18, and only reflect the price for the cheapest ticket available, after ticket fees, for Swift's first concert in each city. Ticket prices for other concerts in the aforementioned cities may widely vary and are expected to change over time.

The prices for Swift's Chicago concerts have drawn comparisons to ticket prices for the Super Bowl, which still boasts a higher average and minimum ticket price than the upcoming shows.

For this February's Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Southern California, the average price of a ticket was $9,496. The cheapest option to get inside was listed for $6,395.

Chicago Swifties were also in for a surprise last week, when Swift announced a third Chicago concert at Soldier Field on June 4. Her original tour announcement only included the shows on June 2 and June 3.

While in a different venue with a smaller capacity, ticket prices for Harry Styles' recent six-show stop in Chicago also stunned fans, many of whom traveled from other cities to see Styles in a residency-style tour that only included four U.S. cities.