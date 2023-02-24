Sometimes, you just need a good cry.

But it's where that cry takes place that can make all the difference, more than 400 comments posted to a Chicago social media thread say.

Earlier this week, an anonymous and brave Reddit user floated that rather earnest topic to the thousands who call Chicago home. "Where are some good crying spots in the city?" The post boldly wonders. "Maybe somewhere along the Riverwalk would be a good spot? As long as its not too busy and you can still be alone."

So much for being alone, though. As of Friday morning, the thread had garnered more than 440 comments.

And while many of the replies offer options like cemeteries, bird sanctuaries, various spots along the lake or certain rooms at museums, other suggestions dig deeper into the depths of sorrow that some Chicagoans may be feeling the need to unearth.

"United Center during a Bulls game this season seems like a great location," one comment that received 175 upvotes says. "You'd not be alone, but would have plenty of people joining in with you."

"The Chicago Bears, Cubs, and White Sox would have joined the chat," a follow-up comment reads.

However, the perhaps most discussed location in the thread is along the many routes of a place you may have already cried at, or on, or while waiting for this morning: The CTA.

Need a good cry? Do it while riding the CTA, Chicagoans say.

"I cried on the Red line just last week!" A courageous commenter admits.

"Orange line coming around the curve into the Library stop," another fearlessly shares. "Thank god for dark sunglasses."

According to the thread, the Orange line gets a handful of votes, thanks to the way it winds through The Windy City.

"Also Orange line for me, but where it curves upward over Chinatown," one comment declares, as a validating reply notes that this particular bend is "good spot" to shed a tear.

"Orange to Midway for me," another pipes in.

"I’m gatekeeping my favorite spot but… The Brown Line has been tried and true," one comment steadfastly notes.

"My last public cry was during rush hour on the Brown line a few weeks ago," a second Brown line advocate recalls. "So no privacy but at least judgement-free energy."

Privacy or not, there's one thing the criers of Chicago can agree on: When the flood gates open, it's best not to fight it. But don't wail for all to hear -- because there's plenty of others who need to let it out, too.

"The end of Northerly Island," one commenter proclaims, with nearly 700 others agreeing. "It’s quiet and soothing. Just don’t cry too loud, other folks gotta cry there too."