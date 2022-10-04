This is the Best Hotel in Chicago, According to Condé Nast Traveler

There's no shortage of hotels to stay at when visiting Chicago. But according to a new list ranked by thousands of travelers, there are only a few that are the best of the bunch.

According to Condé Nast Traveler, the Top Hotels in Chicago -- which was recently named the "No. 1 Best Big City in the U.S." for the sixth time, by 420,000 readers -- are "a perfect cross-section of the glitz of the Gold Coast and the creative energy buzzing around neighborhoods like the West Loop."

As part of it's 2022 Reader's Choice Awards, the magazine singles out 10 hotels in the city that travelers rated highly. They span from downtown, to River North, to the Loop, to Navy Pier and more, and feature everything from classic elegance, to Art Deco interiors, to a bar curated by the Second City improv group.

Earning the top spot on the list: The Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, known for its local following along with historic lobby an indoor bocce ball court. "They don't build them like this anymore," the list says of the Millennium Park mainstay.

The Chicago Athletic Association Hotel beat out the list's nine others, made up of Viceroy Chicago at No. 2; Virgin Hotels Chicago at No. 3; Freehand Chicago at No. 4; Sable at Navy Pier Chicago at No. 5; Hotel Julian at No. 6; The Allegro Royal Sonesta at No. 7; The Gwen at No. 8 and The Ritz-Carlton Chicago at No. 9.

Read the full list here.