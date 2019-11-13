How and Where to Donate to the Annual NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Coat Drive This Holiday Season

Every kid in the Chicago area needs the proper gear to stay warm this winter, and young children outgrow basic items like clothes pretty quickly.

That’s why we’ve partnered up with Cradles to Crayons, an organization committed to providing local kids everyday essentials when they need it the most.

We’re collecting new and gently used boots and coats in sizes infant to adult medium to help area children and teens in need.

Join us and let’s make a difference together! See below for a full list of collection locations and dates.

Arlington Heights

Xfinity Arlington Heights

324 E. Rand Road, Suite 324

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Batavia

Xfinity Store

57 S. Randall Road

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Berwyn

Xfinity Store

7040 Berwyn Road

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Bloomingdale

Xfinity Store

152 S. Gary Ave., Suite 103

Nov. 21 – Dec. 17

Bolingbrook

Xfinity Store

1122 W. Boughton Road

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove Park District Alcott Center

530 Bernard Dr.

Nov. 21- Dec.17

Bank of America

55 W. Lake Cook Road

Nov. 21-Dec. 17

Burr Ridge

City Wide of Illinois

16W361 S. Frontage Road, Suite 123

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Chicago

Albany Park - 17th District Police Station

4650 N. Pulaski Road

Nov 21- Dec. 17

Belmont Cragin - 25th District Police Station

5555 W. Grand Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Belmont Gardens - The Giving Factory

4141 W. George St.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Beverly - B-Sides Coffee and Tea

9907 S. Walden Pkwy.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Beverly - The Quilter’s Trunk

10352 S. Western Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec.17

Bucktown - Easel Art Studio

1911 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Goose Island - Xfinity Studio XF

901 W. Weed St.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Goose Island - Pump It Up

821 W. Eastman St.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Hyde Park - Chicago Child Care Society

5467 S. University Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Hyde Park - Hyde Park Neighborhood Club

5480 S. Kenwood Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Hyde Park - Hyde Park School of Dance

5650 S. Woodlawn Ave. #1623

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Hyde Park - Xfinity Store

1322 E. 53rd St.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Irving Park - Ultimate Ninja’s Chicago

2915 W. Montrose Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Lakeview - Xfinity Store

3128 N. Ashland Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Loop - Harold Washington Library

400 S. State St.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Loop - Windy City Fieldhouse

2367 W. Logan Blvd.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Near North Side - enerGEEwhizz

1418 N. Kingsbury

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Near North Side - Essa Dora Salon

1405 N. Wells St.

Nov.21- Dec. 17

Near South Side - Tiny Tunes Studio

69 E. 16th St. #1

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

North Center - IK Gymnastics

2500C W. Bradley Pl. (Gym B)

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Pilsen - Open Books Warehouse

905 W. 19th St.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Lakeview - Gymboree Play and Music

3158 N. Lincoln Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Lincoln Park - Essentia Mattress

2118. N. Halsted

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Lincoln Park - Reebie Storage and Moving Co

2325 N. Clark St. #300

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Portage Park - Filament Theater

4041 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Pulaski Park - Chicago Center for Music Education

1148 W. Chicago Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Pulaski Park - Xfinity North Avenue

1255 W. North Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Ravenswood - Mathnasium

1754 W. Wilson Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Ravenswood - Cloud and Bunny

1600 W. Montrose Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

River North - East Bank Storage

429 W. Ohio St.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

River North - Eyas Landing

1409 W. Carroll Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Streeterville - NBC Tower

454 N. Columbus Dr.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

West Loop - Xfinity

30 S. Halsted St.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

West Ridge - Elite Strength and Fitness

5757 N. Lincoln Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

West Town - Kid City

1837 W. Grand Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

West Town - The Kids Table

2337 W. North Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Woodlawn - South Side YMCA

6330 S. Stony Island

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Countryside



Flying High Sports and Rec Center

5400 East Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Crystal Lake

Xfinity Store

5890 Northwest Highway, (Rt. 14), Suite 3

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Deerfield

Sachs Recreation Center

455 Lake Cook Road

Nov. 21-Dec. 17

Edgewater

Edgewater Playhouse

1048 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Evanston

Little Beans Café

430 Ashbury Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Glencoe

North Shore Congregation Israel

1185 Sheridan Road

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Glenview

Pump It Up

1857 Elmdale Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Gurnee

Xfinity Store

6440 Grand Ave., Suite 201

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Highland Park

Art Center of Highland Park

1957 Sheridan Road

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Highland Park

Highland Park Pediatrics

1160 Park Ave West, Suite 3E

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Pediatric Partners Highland Park

767 Park Ave., Suite 250

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Soul2Sole Dance

799 Central Ave. #250

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Highwood

Highwood Public Library

102 Highwood Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

La Grange

First United Methodist Church

100 W. Cossitt Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Norridge

Xfinity Store

4270 N. Harlem Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Oak Brook

Xfinity Store

3041 Butterfield Road, Suite 101

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Oak Forest

Acorn Public Library

15624 Central Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Oak Park

Peekaboo Playroom

7007 W. North Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Sugar Beet Co-Op

812 Madison St.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Orland Park

Xfinity Store

14225 S. 95th Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Schaumburg

Xfinity Store

1229 E. Golf Road

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Vernon Hills

Pediatric Partners Vernon Hills

300 Center Dr.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Xfinity Store

701 N. Milwaukee Ave., Suite 288

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Winnetka

Elm St. Pediatrics

5728 Lincoln Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17

Winnetka Community House

620 Lincoln Ave.

Nov. 21- Dec. 17