How and Where to Donate to the Annual NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Coat Drive This Holiday Season

Every kid in the Chicago area needs the proper gear to stay warm this winter, and young children outgrow basic items like clothes pretty quickly.
That’s why we’ve partnered up with Cradles to Crayons, an organization committed to providing local kids everyday essentials when they need it the most.
We’re collecting new and gently used boots and coats in sizes infant to adult medium to help area children and teens in need.
Join us and let’s make a difference together! See below for a full list of collection locations and dates.
Arlington Heights
Xfinity Arlington Heights
324 E. Rand Road, Suite 324
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Batavia
Xfinity Store
57 S. Randall Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Berwyn
Xfinity Store
7040 Berwyn Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Bloomingdale
Xfinity Store
152 S. Gary Ave., Suite 103
Nov. 21 – Dec. 17
Bolingbrook
Xfinity Store
1122 W. Boughton Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Buffalo Grove
Buffalo Grove Park District Alcott Center
530 Bernard Dr.
Nov. 21- Dec.17
Bank of America
55 W. Lake Cook Road
Nov. 21-Dec. 17
Burr Ridge
City Wide of Illinois
16W361 S. Frontage Road, Suite 123
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Chicago
Albany Park - 17th District Police Station
4650 N. Pulaski Road
Nov 21- Dec. 17
Belmont Cragin - 25th District Police Station
5555 W. Grand Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Belmont Gardens - The Giving Factory
4141 W. George St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Beverly - B-Sides Coffee and Tea
9907 S. Walden Pkwy.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Beverly - The Quilter’s Trunk
10352 S. Western Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec.17
Bucktown - Easel Art Studio
1911 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Goose Island - Xfinity Studio XF
901 W. Weed St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Goose Island - Pump It Up
821 W. Eastman St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Hyde Park - Chicago Child Care Society
5467 S. University Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Hyde Park - Hyde Park Neighborhood Club
5480 S. Kenwood Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Hyde Park - Hyde Park School of Dance
5650 S. Woodlawn Ave. #1623
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Hyde Park - Xfinity Store
1322 E. 53rd St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Irving Park - Ultimate Ninja’s Chicago
2915 W. Montrose Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Lakeview - Xfinity Store
3128 N. Ashland Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Loop - Harold Washington Library
400 S. State St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Loop - Windy City Fieldhouse
2367 W. Logan Blvd.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Near North Side - enerGEEwhizz
1418 N. Kingsbury
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Near North Side - Essa Dora Salon
1405 N. Wells St.
Nov.21- Dec. 17
Near South Side - Tiny Tunes Studio
69 E. 16th St. #1
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
North Center - IK Gymnastics
2500C W. Bradley Pl. (Gym B)
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Pilsen - Open Books Warehouse
905 W. 19th St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Lakeview - Gymboree Play and Music
3158 N. Lincoln Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Lincoln Park - Essentia Mattress
2118. N. Halsted
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Lincoln Park - Reebie Storage and Moving Co
2325 N. Clark St. #300
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Portage Park - Filament Theater
4041 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Pulaski Park - Chicago Center for Music Education
1148 W. Chicago Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Pulaski Park - Xfinity North Avenue
1255 W. North Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Ravenswood - Mathnasium
1754 W. Wilson Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Ravenswood - Cloud and Bunny
1600 W. Montrose Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
River North - East Bank Storage
429 W. Ohio St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
River North - Eyas Landing
1409 W. Carroll Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Streeterville - NBC Tower
454 N. Columbus Dr.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
West Loop - Xfinity
30 S. Halsted St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
West Ridge - Elite Strength and Fitness
5757 N. Lincoln Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
West Town - Kid City
1837 W. Grand Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
West Town - The Kids Table
2337 W. North Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Woodlawn - South Side YMCA
6330 S. Stony Island
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Countryside
Flying High Sports and Rec Center
5400 East Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Crystal Lake
Xfinity Store
5890 Northwest Highway, (Rt. 14), Suite 3
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Deerfield
Sachs Recreation Center
455 Lake Cook Road
Nov. 21-Dec. 17
Edgewater
Edgewater Playhouse
1048 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Evanston
Little Beans Café
430 Ashbury Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Glencoe
North Shore Congregation Israel
1185 Sheridan Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Glenview
Pump It Up
1857 Elmdale Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Gurnee
Xfinity Store
6440 Grand Ave., Suite 201
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Highland Park
Art Center of Highland Park
1957 Sheridan Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Highland Park
Highland Park Pediatrics
1160 Park Ave West, Suite 3E
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Pediatric Partners Highland Park
767 Park Ave., Suite 250
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Soul2Sole Dance
799 Central Ave. #250
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Highwood
Highwood Public Library
102 Highwood Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
La Grange
First United Methodist Church
100 W. Cossitt Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Norridge
Xfinity Store
4270 N. Harlem Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Oak Brook
Xfinity Store
3041 Butterfield Road, Suite 101
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Oak Forest
Acorn Public Library
15624 Central Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Oak Park
Peekaboo Playroom
7007 W. North Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Sugar Beet Co-Op
812 Madison St.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Orland Park
Xfinity Store
14225 S. 95th Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Schaumburg
Xfinity Store
1229 E. Golf Road
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Vernon Hills
Pediatric Partners Vernon Hills
300 Center Dr.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Xfinity Store
701 N. Milwaukee Ave., Suite 288
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Winnetka
Elm St. Pediatrics
5728 Lincoln Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17
Winnetka Community House
620 Lincoln Ave.
Nov. 21- Dec. 17