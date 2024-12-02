Angel Tree 2024: How to donate gifts to Chicago-area children in need this holiday

NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago and the Salvation Army are partnering once again for the 2024 Angel Tree gift donation program.

CLICK HERE TO CHOOSE AN ANGEL AND DONATE A GIFT.

The Angel Adoption Tree program facilitates the donation of toys for children in need across the Chicago area, allowing thousands of kids to experience the joy of opening presents this holiday season.

Here's how the virtual version of the 2024 Angel Tree works:

Here are the instructions:

Click on the link, which brings you to the home page. Choose the specifics of your angel search, including age group and male, female or either. After making your selections, hit "Continue." This is where you select your angels! Each tag gives an overview of what a child in need has requested and will contain more specific details after you have adopted them (ex. specific clothing sizes by item). Check the box of each angel you would like to adopt and hit "Continue" when you are ready to adopt. Fill in your contact information on this page. Make sure to use your correct email address as that is how you will receive the tags. If you prefer to not share additional information, please just fill in "NA" in the required fields. Hit "Submit" to officially adopt your angels! The next page includes specific information of your adopted angels, as well as the address of the drop-off location for the items from your tags. You are welcome to drop these unwrapped gifts off in person or mail them directly to the listed address. The information on this page will also be in your email. Thank you for adopting an angel with The Salvation Army and NBC 5/Telemundo Chicago this holiday season!

All unwrapped gifts can be shipped or dropped off at The Salvation Army. This applies to gifts purchased online or gifts bought in a store. Please mail the unwrapped gift(s) with the tag attached to the address below.

The Salvation Army Metropolitan Division

Angel Tree Program

5040 N Pulaski Rd.

Chicago, IL 60630-2788