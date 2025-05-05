Shota Imanaga

Cubs place Shota Imanaga on 15-day injured list with hamstring ailment

Imanaga left his start Sunday against the Brewers after suffering a hamstring strain

By James Neveau

Aug 18, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs have placed starting pitcher Shota Imanaga on the 15-day injured list, dealing another blow to their rotation.

Imanaga was forced to leave Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after straining his left hamstring while attempting to cover first base in the sixth inning of the contest.

In a corresponding roster move, the Cubs have recalled pitcher Gavin Hollowell from Triple-A Iowa, the team said.

Imanaga has a 3-2 record and a 2.82 ERA in eight starts this season, with 34 strikeouts in 44.2 innings of work.

His loss is another tough blow for a Cubs rotation that is already operating without Justin Steele for the remainder of the season after he underwent surgery on his pitching elbow. Javier Assad, another potential option to fill in for a rotation spot, aggravated an oblique injury during a minor-league rehab start and remains unavailable.

The Cubs will likely need to cover at least two starts depending on how long Imanaga is out, with Chris Flexen already on the roster as a potential option. Jordan Wicks, who is currently in Triple-A Iowa, could also be an option, as could top prospect Cade Horton, who has a sparkling 1.24 ERA in six starts in Iowa this season.

Hollowell has pitched primarily in Iowa this season, with a 3.86 ERA in seven total appearances. He has 15 strikeouts in 9.1 minor league innings. He also pitched two innings of scoreless relief during a brief stint with the Cubs in late April.

The Cubs will begin a three-game series on Monday night against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.

