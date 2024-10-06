Angel Reese, Shota Imanaga among Chicago sports icons at Bears game

The Chicago Bears took on the Carolina Panthers on a picture-perfect Sunday on the lakefront, and the city’s sports stars were out in force.

The Bears, hoping to go above .500 before heading across the ocean to London for next week’s game, welcomed in a variety of stars from several sports on Sunday.

That group included Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who was just named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team after a successful first year as the “Chi-Town Barbie”:

The Bayou Barbie is in the building 🤩 pic.twitter.com/86qt1PGHvE — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 6, 2024

Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga, fresh off a strong rookie season that saw him lead the team in wins, was also on-hand, paying tribute to quarterback Caleb Williams’ “Bear Claw” gesture:

Sho Time at Soldier Field ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/78M0hpeAQH — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 6, 2024

Former Chicago Bulls star and Chicago-native Derrick Rose was also at the game, according to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Derrick Rose here for Bears-Panthers— pic.twitter.com/W42CyuZrKh — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 6, 2024

Goalies from a pair of sports were also there to “catch” the action, with Chicago Red Stars and Team USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher on-hand, along with former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Scott Darling:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

We've got goalies in the house ⚽️🏒 pic.twitter.com/LVw4L0rDm9 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 6, 2024

The Bears got off to a hot start in the game, scoring a first quarter touchdown for the first time all season against the Panthers.