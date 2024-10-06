Angel Reese

Angel Reese, Shota Imanaga among Chicago sports icons at Bears game

At least five Chicago sports teams were represented on the sidelines Sunday

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 06: Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky looks on before the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears took on the Carolina Panthers on a picture-perfect Sunday on the lakefront, and the city’s sports stars were out in force.

The Bears, hoping to go above .500 before heading across the ocean to London for next week’s game, welcomed in a variety of stars from several sports on Sunday.

That group included Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who was just named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team after a successful first year as the “Chi-Town Barbie”:

 Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga, fresh off a strong rookie season that saw him lead the team in wins, was also on-hand, paying tribute to quarterback Caleb Williams’ “Bear Claw” gesture:

Former Chicago Bulls star and Chicago-native Derrick Rose was also at the game, according to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Goalies from a pair of sports were also there to “catch” the action, with Chicago Red Stars and Team USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher on-hand, along with former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Scott Darling:

The Bears got off to a hot start in the game, scoring a first quarter touchdown for the first time all season against the Panthers.

