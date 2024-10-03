Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso named to WNBA All-Rookie Team

Chicago Sky stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso were both named to the WNBA’s All-Rookie Team on Thursday, the league announced.

The talented duo, both taken in the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft, made an immediate impact on the squad, and are the first pair of Sky rookies named to the All-Rookie Team in the same season.

They were joined on the All-Rookie team by Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark, who was named the league’s Rookie of the Year, along with LA Sparks star Rickea Jackson and New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich.

Reese collected double-doubles in a league-record 15 consecutive games, and has collected at least 10 rebounds in 28 consecutive games.

She averaged a double-double in her rookie season, with 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, but was forced to miss the end of the season after suffering a wrist injury that ultimately required surgery.

Cardoso, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft, averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in 32 games for the Sky. She scored a career high 22 points in a Sept. 1 game against the Minnesota Lynx, and registered a career-best five blocks against the Sparks on Sept. 6.