American Airlines to offer daily flights from Chicago to Naples beginning next year

Chicago-area residents looking to get away for a trip to Europe next summer will be greeted by another nonstop option available out of O'Hare International Airport.

According to American Airlines, nonstop flights from Chicago-O'Hare to Naples, Italy will begin in summer 2025, with the first daily flight departing on May 6.

The route will be the first nonstop flight to Naples offered out of O'Hare, though other flights to Italy are offered by both American and United Airlines.

American Airlines is also offering seasonal nonstop flights to Rome-Fiumicino and Venice, while United Airlines offers nonstop flights to Milan-Malpensa and Rome-Fiumicino seasonally.

The route to Naples also puts O'Hare Airport in elite company nationwide, being one of a few American airports that offer nonstop service to the Italian city.

Ahead of the O'Hare to Naples route beginning, there are currently just three American airports with nonstop flights to Naples, with another major airport adding seasonal flights next May as well.

American Airlines currently offers seasonal nonstop service from Philadelphia, while United Airlines operates the route seasonally from Newark.

Delta Air Lines currently operates the nonstop route seasonally from Atlanta, though a route from New York-JFK will be added by the airline in May.