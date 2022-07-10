Alleged Robber Shot Inside Chicago Business, Police Say

A man who allegedly tried to rob a Far South Side business at gunpoint on Sunday afternoon was shot in the chin by another individual inside of the location, Chicago police say.

According to authorities, the incident happened in the Rosemoor neighborhood in the 300 block of East 103rd Street at approximately 12:01 p.m. Sunday.

Police say that a 58-year-old man attempted to rob a business at gunpoint, but during the incident he was shot in the chin by another individual inside of the store.

The suspect then fired shots back, but did not hit anyone.

Police say he was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

It is not known at this time whether it was a store employee who shot the suspect, and police are continuing to investigate the incident.