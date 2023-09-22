All National Parks free to visit on Saturday, first day of fall

Got any plans for the first day of fall? You might want to consider checking out the changing leaves at one of the country's more than 400 national parks -- for free.

According to a bulletin from the National Park Service, Saturday, Sept. 23 is one of five "fee-free" days the organization offers in 2023. In addition to being the first day of fall, Sept. 23 is also National Public Lands Day, which was established in 1994.

"National Public Lands Day is traditionally the nation's largest single-day volunteer effort," NPS wrote in a post. "It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship, and encourages use of open space for education, recreation, and health benefits."

Previous free days in 2023 included Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, the First Day of National Park Week on April 22, and Great American Outdoors Day on Aug. 4.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The final free day offered for 2023 will be on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, bulletin said.

“National parks are really amazing places and we want everyone to experience them,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said in the bulliten. “The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country.”

There are a variety of National Parks, Monuments, Historic Trails and Sites across the Midwest. While there are no National Parks in Illinois, the state is home to three National Historic Trails, one National Monument two National Historic Sites and a National Historical Park.