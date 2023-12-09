Police investigation halts Metra trains at Ogilvie

All Metra trains in and out of Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago were halted for more than an hour because of police activity, officials say.

According to Metra officials, all trains on the Union Pacific West, North and Northwest lines were stopped Saturday evening due to the investigation into an unspecified threat.

In an update posted just before 6:30 p.m., the agency said that trains would soon be on the move again after the earlier investigation, but warned that delays could still occur.

No information has been released on what triggered the investigation, but early indications were an unfounded bomb threat at the facility.

We will update this story with details as they become available.