Overturned semi on Edens Expressway snarls suburban Chicago commute

Total Traffic reported "solid traffic" backed up as far Niles Center Road

All outbound lanes of the Edens Expressway (I-94) at Old Orchard in Skokie were blocked early Wednesday after a semi full of seeds overturned on the highway, according to the Illinois State Police.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., ISP. By 7:30 a.m., the accident had been cleared but traffic remained.

No injuries were reported.

NBC 5 Traffic Reporter Kye Martin recommended commuters headed to the northern suburbs exit at Touhy and take US 41 (Skokie Blvd.), or Waukegan Road to avoid the backup.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

