ALDI, Jewel-Osco, Mariano's and more: Grocery store hours on Christmas Eve

Many stores will be operating on reduced hours - so a last-minute shopping trip might need to be earlier than it'd typically be.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A vast majority of grocery stores will be closed on Christmas, so for those planning plentiful feasts, you'll likely want to plan well ahead.

If you're not going to start cooking until the day of, make sure to have everything you need before grocery stores close for the holiday on Christmas Eve. And be aware - many stores will be operating on reduced hours - so a last-minute shopping trip might need to be earlier than it'd typically be.

To make things as easy as possible, we've compiled a list of grocery stores operating in the Chicago area and their hours on Christmas Eve:

ALDI – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Angelo Caputo’s Fresh Market – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Butera Market – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or later

Cermak Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food 4 Less – Closing at 8 p .m.

Jewel – Until 6 p.m.

Mariano’s – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Strack and Van Til – Until 6 p.m.

Tony’s Fresh Market – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walt’s Neighborhood Market – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods Market – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

