Aerosmith releases list of new dates for rescheduled ‘Peace Out' Farewell Tour, including Chicago stop

After dozens of postponed shows, a vocal cord injury and a fractured larynx, iconic rock group Aerosmith has announced a slew of new dates for its previously scheduled 'Peace Out' Farwell tour, including a Chicago stop.

"We're thrilled to announce new dates for our 2024 Peace Out Tour with special guests The Black Crowes," the band posted to Instagram Wednesday. The post, which included a mix of new and rescheduled shows, went on to say that previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and that ticketholders would be emailed more information.

Chicago's date, which had already been twice postponed, has been rescheduled to Jan. 19, 2025.

For those who don't already have tickets, a general public on-sale for all the new dates listed were set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Live Nation said.

The group had originally been scheduled to play at the United Center Sept. 15, 2023, but canceled the show just days before after singer Steven Tyler suffered vocal cord damage during a recent performance. At the time, the band said Tyler was under doctor's orders to not sing for 30 days.

“I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding,” Tyler said in a tweet, announcing the cancelation. “We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

The band went on to cancel and reschedule shows in multiple cities, including Chicago, where the fall show had been postponed to Feb. 14, 2024.

Earlier this year, the group canceled the February show, saying at the time that Tyler's vocal cord injury was "more severe than they initially thought."

"His doctor confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx, which requires ongoing care," Aerosmith said in a statement released by the United Center in February. "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of the fracture, he is being told patience is essential. As a result, all currently scheduled PEACE OUT shows must be postponed to sometime in 2024, with new dates to be announced as soon as we know more."

The full list of rescheduled dates can be found below:

AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2024 TOUR DATES:

Fri Sep 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (NEW SHOW)

Mon Sep 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (NEW SHOW)

Thu Sep 26 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sun Sep 29 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Sat Oct 05 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Oct 08 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Fri Oct 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Mon Oct 14 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Thu Oct 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Oct 20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Thu Oct 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sun Nov 03 – San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center.

Wed Nov 06 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Nov 09 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Tue Nov 12 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Fri Nov 15 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Nov 21 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Nov 24 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Nov 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 30 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wed Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sat Dec 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Tue Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Jan 04 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jan 07 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Jan 10 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Mon Jan 13 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Thu Jan 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Sun Jan 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Jan 22 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sat Jan 25 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tues Feb 11 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (NEW SHOW)

Fri Feb 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Mon Feb 17 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Thu Feb 20 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Sun Feb 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Feb 26 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center