Adler Planetarium

Adler Planetarium Gets a Telescope Upgrade After More Than 30 Years

After more than 30 years - and hundreds-of-thousands of eyeballs later, Adler Planetarium is getting a telescope upgrade.

The heavy white piece of astronomical equipment had to be lifted by crane, and gently placed through the roof hatch of the Doane Observatory along Lake Michigan.

The Research-grade telescope collects 44% more light and has better optics. It will allow experts to see dimmer objects.

Adler staff said the telescope is worth about $100,000 and was paid for by a consortium of donors. It’s actually less expensive than the previous telescope bought in 1987, due to technical advancements, the planetarium said.

The museum's popular ‘Doane After Dusk’ activity will continue with the new equipment- as long as clear skies on Earth are in the forecast.

