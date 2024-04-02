Additional affordable housing options for seniors coming to Aurora

Welcome news arrived for seniors in Aurora Tuesday morning, as the Aurora Housing Authority announced that it will add more than five dozen new affordable housing units to its portfolio.

The authority owns and manages more than 800 units of rental housing, and this year they’re adding 70 more specifically dedicated to seniors.

“I know eventually I’ll need to find some housing I can afford," said Aurora resident Jan Kuchmek.

She is hoping to be one of the new residents moving into the 1449 Senior Estates, located on Aurora's far west side off Jericho Road.

"Oh it’d be great because I’ll know I have a place I can go to," she said. "And it’ll be nice and I don’t have to worry about it.”

The new development is slated to be complete by September. It features 70 single family homes and duplexes. They’ll also have pickleball courts and a clubhouse, according to officials.

"These are nice single family and duplexes, versus me building a midrise or high-rise," said Aurora Housing Authority executive director Ralph Jordan. "Because we want to help people with attached garages, and live like they’d be living in a nice house.”

To be eligible, all residents living in the home need to be 62-years old or older, and to have a fixed income.

There is also a 60%median area income maximum that can't be surpassed, according to officials.

For example, a single resident making no more than $46,380 would qualify, while a two-person household income cannot surpass $52,980.

Residents would pay 30% of their income in rent in the units, according to a press release.

Pre-applications open Wednesday, April 3 at 8:00 a.m. To apply, visit the following link and click on "apply for housing" link on their homepage.