A New Bar Perched 1,000-Feet High Hits Chicago

A new bar has set up camp in the clouds, taking over a space towering 1,000 feet above Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

CloudBar boasts views of the city's landscape from the 94th floor of the 360 Chicago Observation Deck, a building formerly known as the John Hancock Center, located at 875 N. Michigan Ave.

Inside the 18-seat bar, mirrors adorn the ceilings and windows line the walls, offering guests sights of the skyline and lakefront. At night, indoor street art illustrations are illuminated with light, color and animation.

The bar debuted Sept. 14, aiming to give guests a taste of Chicago — quite literally.

According to organizers, the bar strives to showcase the "distinctive fabric of Chicago" through its locally-inspired food and beverage program, where every option cites a tie to one of the city's 77 neighborhoods.

Hyper-local businesses are featured on the menu, including Moody Tongue Brewery and Kit Kat Lounge and Supper Club.

The bar is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Tickets to the observation deck, which start at $30, are required for entry to the bar.