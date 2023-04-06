A Guide to Farmer's Markets in Chicago For 2023

As temperatures finally begin to warm up around the Chicago area, it's almost time for weekend trips to the local farmer's market for the best local, in-season offerings.
In partnership with the non-profit organization Experimental Station, the city will be continuing its Link Up Illinois program, which allows SNAP and Link holders to be credited up to $25 per card swipe at various markets.
Full detailed explanations on the benefits can be found on the organization’s website.
As for what will be available locally, we've rounded up all of the information you need to know about farmer's markets in Chicago this year.
Here's a look at the farmer's markets operating in the city this year:
Green City Market
Lincoln Park
When: Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., April - November & Wednesdays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., May -October
Where: 1817 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614
West Loop
When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., May-November
Where: 115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago, IL 60607
Pullman City Market
Pullman
When: Wednesdays, 7 a.m.– 1 p.m., July 5 - Oct. 25
Where: 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Daley Plaza City Market
The Loop
When: Thursdays, 7 a.m.– 2 p.m., May 11 - Oct. 26
Where: 50 W. Washington St.
Austin Town Hall City Market
Austin
When: Thursdays, 1 p.m.– 6 p.m., June 8 - Oct. 27
Where: 5610 W. Lake St.
Division Street City Market
Streeterville
When: Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., May 6 – Oct. 28
Where: 100 W. Division St.
Mercado de Colores
Little Village
When: Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 4 - Oct. 1
Where: 4345 W. 26th St.
West Humboldt Park City Market
Humboldt Park
When: Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., June 4 - October 1
Where: 3601 W. Chicago Ave.
Maxwell Street Market
South Loop
When: Sundays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., April - December
Where: 800 S. Desplaines St.
Bronzeville City Market
Bronzeville
When: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 9 - Oct. 15
Where: 4700 S. King Dr.