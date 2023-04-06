A Guide to Farmer's Markets in Chicago For 2023

As temperatures finally begin to warm up around the Chicago area, it's almost time for weekend trips to the local farmer's market for the best local, in-season offerings.

In partnership with the non-profit organization Experimental Station, the city will be continuing its Link Up Illinois program, which allows SNAP and Link holders to be credited up to $25 per card swipe at various markets.

Full detailed explanations on the benefits can be found on the organization’s website.

As for what will be available locally, we've rounded up all of the information you need to know about farmer's markets in Chicago this year.

Here's a look at the farmer's markets operating in the city this year:

Lincoln Park

When: Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., April - November & Wednesdays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., May -October

Where: 1817 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614

West Loop

When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., May-November

Where: 115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago, IL 60607

Pullman

When: Wednesdays, 7 a.m.– 1 p.m., July 5 - Oct. 25

Where: 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The Loop

When: Thursdays, 7 a.m.– 2 p.m., May 11 - Oct. 26

Where: 50 W. Washington St.

Austin

When: Thursdays, 1 p.m.– 6 p.m., June 8 - Oct. 27

Where: 5610 W. Lake St.

Streeterville

When: Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., May 6 – Oct. 28

Where: 100 W. Division St.

Little Village

When: Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 4 - Oct. 1

Where: 4345 W. 26th St.

Humboldt Park

When: Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., June 4 - October 1

Where: 3601 W. Chicago Ave.

South Loop

When: Sundays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., April - December

Where: 800 S. Desplaines St.

Bronzeville

When: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 9 - Oct. 15

Where: 4700 S. King Dr.