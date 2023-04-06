Things to do in Chicago

A Guide to Farmer's Markets in Chicago For 2023

By Lauren Stewart

As temperatures finally begin to warm up around the Chicago area, it's almost time for weekend trips to the local farmer's market for the best local, in-season offerings.

In partnership with the non-profit organization Experimental Station, the city will be continuing its Link Up Illinois program, which allows SNAP and Link holders to be credited up to $25 per card swipe at various markets.

Full detailed explanations on the benefits can be found on the organization’s website.

As for what will be available locally, we've rounded up all of the information you need to know about farmer's markets in Chicago this year.

Here's a look at the farmer's markets operating in the city this year:

Green City Market

Lincoln Park

When: Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., April - November & Wednesdays, 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., May -October

Where: 1817 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60614

West Loop

When: Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., May-November

Where: 115 S. Sangamon St., Chicago, IL 60607

Pullman City Market

Pullman

When: Wednesdays, 7 a.m.– 1 p.m., July 5 - Oct. 25

Where: 11100 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Daley Plaza City Market 

The Loop

When: Thursdays, 7 a.m.– 2 p.m., May 11 - Oct. 26

Where: 50 W. Washington St.

Austin Town Hall City Market

Austin

When: Thursdays, 1 p.m.– 6 p.m., June 8 - Oct. 27

Where: 5610 W. Lake St.

Division Street City Market 

Streeterville

When: Saturdays, 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., May 6 – Oct. 28

Where: 100 W. Division St.

Mercado de Colores

Little Village

When: Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., June 4 - Oct. 1

Where: 4345 W. 26th St.

West Humboldt Park City Market

Humboldt Park

When: Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., June 4 - October 1

Where: 3601 W. Chicago Ave.

Maxwell Street Market

South Loop

When: Sundays, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., April - December

Where: 800 S. Desplaines St.

Bronzeville City Market

Bronzeville

When: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 9 - Oct. 15

Where: 4700 S. King Dr.

