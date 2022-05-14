9-Year-Old Boy Killed, Another Young Boy Wounded in Skokie Shooting

A 9-year-old boy was fatally shot and another boy was grazed in a shooting Saturday in suburban Skokie.

Officers responded about 12:10 a.m. to an apartment building in the 4700 block of Main Street and found the boys with gunshot wounds, Skokie police said.

One boy, 9, was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other boy, 6, suffered a graze wound and was also taken to a hospital.

Police said detectives were conducting a homicide investigation, adding that the circumstances of the shooting were unclear.

Anyone with information was asked to call 847-982-5900.