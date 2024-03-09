wisconsin

9 killed in western Wisconsin traffic crash involving semitruck and van

By The Associated Press

Nine people were killed Friday in a crash involving a semitrailer and a van at a western Wisconsin highway intersection.

Preliminary reports about the early morning crash indicated the semitrailer traveling on State Highway 95 collided with the van traveling on County Highway J, southwest of the small city of Neillsville, Clark County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy James Hirsch said in a Facebook post.

The van entered the intersection and was struck by the semitrailer, he said. Eight of the nine people in the van, including the driver, died at the scene, while an injured passenger was taken to a nearby hospital, he said.

The driver was the only occupant of the semitrailer and also died at the scene, Hirsch said.

An investigation is ongoing.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene,” Gov. Tony Evers posted on X.

The names of everyone involved in the crash will be released after family members are notified, according to the sheriff's office.

Highway 95 was closed for hours. Overhead video footage showed both vehicles on their sides.

The area of the crash is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Eau Claire.

