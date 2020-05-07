7 More COVID-19 Cases in Chicago Police Department

Chicago police announced Wednesday seven more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 475.
Of the confirmed cases, 453 are officers and 22 are civilian employees, police said.
A total of 480 employees have reported positive test results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm five of those cases, police said.
The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.
Illinois health officials Wednesday said 136 more people died of COVID-19, as the state nears 3,000 total deaths. Officials also announced 2,270 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois.
