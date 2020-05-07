coronavirus

7 More COVID-19 Cases in Chicago Police Department

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Chicago police announced Wednesday seven more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 475.

Of the confirmed cases, 453 are officers and 22 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 480 employees have reported positive test results but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm five of those cases, police said.

Local

coronavirus 25 mins ago

Lake County Judge Tests Positive for COVID-19

Barbara Byrd-Bennett 34 mins ago

Convicted Former Chicago Public Schools Chief Leaves Prison

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Wednesday said 136 more people died of COVID-19, as the state nears 3,000 total deaths. Officials also announced 2,270 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us