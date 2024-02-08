68-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Archer Heights

A 68-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood late Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

Authorities said that a Dodge Ram was traveling northbound in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road just after 4:50 p.m. when the vehicle proceeded through a red light and struck a 68-year-old woman.

According to police, the vehicle immediately fled the scene after striking the woman.

The woman struck was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation by the Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigations Unit, and there is currently no one in custody.