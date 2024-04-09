6-year-old boy battling serious illness sworn in as Lynwood police officer

With his hand raised in the air and a round of applause from those in attendance, the Village of Lynwood’s newest cop was sworn in at just 6 years old.

Keyjuan Andrewin has dreams of helping people as a police officer and has battled serious health issues for most of his young life.

"Keyjuan spent his first year of life in a hospital. Second year of life in and out of hospitals," Keyjuan's mother Jessica Krentkowski said. "He has 58 surgeries and procedures. He's been through it all and back!"

Keyjuan's father was enthused at his son's accomplishment.

"Oh I'm excited! I'm definitely excited," Keyjuan's father, Dejuan Andrewin said. "He's been talking about this since he was 2 years old. He wanted to be a police officer."

Lynwood Police Chief Gregory Thomas said that Keyjuan's attitude and commitment represents the future.

"He's an example of what our tomorrow's policing looks like," Thomas said.

After hearing his story and his love of law enforcement, Chief Thomas and Village Mayor Jada Curry made today’s swearing in possible. Officer Keyjuan is now officially part of the department and despite his health issues, he's thriving.

His first order of business: a lap around the parking lot in his new squad car, in the passenger's seat on his mother's lap.

"We have an opportunity to make a difference in our residents' lives and for us to be able to do this for such a young resident is a pretty amazing feeling," Mayor Curry said.

Chief Thomas said that Officer Keyjuan will continue his work next month as well, when he will go out on calls for services with some of his siblings and friends.