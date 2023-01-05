6 Months After Highland Park Tragedy, Family Gives Update on Cooper Roberts

Six months after the Highland Park tragedy, Cooper Roberts and his family are continuing to move forward.

His mother, Keely Roberts, provided an update Wednesday on the 8-year-old, who was paralyzed due to his injuries from the Fourth of July mass shooting.

“Six months. Six months since a monster shattered our lives, changed them irrevocably, forever. Six months that we have survived, thank God, and believe me, I thank God over and over and over," she wrote.

Cooper’s school has added a wheelchair ramp to accommodate him, according to Roberts. He still enjoys attending physical education class and recess. The young boy is also on the waitlist for swimming therapy, which the family hopes will help increase his strength. However, he deeply misses participating in sports and team activities, and his road to recovery is still ongoing.

“The suffering that takes place when you are paralyzed from the waist down like my 8-year-old sweet Cooper is continues in ways that no one really thinks about until or unless you are in it," she said. "For instance, he is constantly having to navigate digestive issues, manage pain that never seems to leave for too long, relearn to do tasks that had been automatic, and he is learning to live with the loss of favorite activities that have been ripped away from him and are now longer accessible.”

Roberts goes on to explain how her family is still grappling with the effects of the Fourth of July incident.

“The truth is, we can’t get away from it,” she said. “Our daily routines are completely different…We are all sleep deprived. No one sleeps through the night. [Cooper's twin brother] Luke has not left Cooper’s side since he came home. The boys share the same room and often, we will find one of our daughters in that room as well; all of us all of our children want to be as close to one another as possible; always keeping a watchful eye on one another.”

The family is currently living in a temporary home as they work to find a house that can accommodate Cooper’s needs. Roberts, who suffered gunshots wounds herself, also continues to undergo therapy and is due to have surgery soon due to the shrapnel in her leg. She is grateful for the outpouring of support towards her family.

“It's a long, long road with a lot of sadness. But as always, we are overwhelmed with the good in the world,” she said. “One horrific person performed an unthinkably evil act but thousands and thousands of people – many complete strangers – have shown us the power of kindness. Thank you does not begin to cover it, but please know that we are forever grateful for the love and support we have received and continue to receive. Thank you for keeping all of us in your ongoing prayers.”

Funds raised in GoFundMe page, which has generated more than $2 million since the incident, will go towards helping the family find a home that is ADA-accessible for Cooper.