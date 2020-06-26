Belmont Cragin

6 Hurt When Chicago Bus Hits Building Avoiding Collision

Six adults, including the bus driver, were taken to hospitals in good condition, police and fire officials said

Six people were hurt after a Chicago Transit Authority bus crashed into a building Friday morning, officials say.

The crash occurred about 7:50 a.m. at Laramie and Fullerton avenues on the city's northwest side when the bus swerved to avoid a tow truck that had gone out of control, police and the CTA said.

Six adults, including the bus driver, were taken to hospitals in good condition, police and fire officials said.

At least three of those injured were on the bus, CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski said.

