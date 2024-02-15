Six Chicago restaurants were named in a new "top 100" list of best pizzerias in the U.S., but they aren't some of the chains many in the Chicago area have come to know.

In fact, one of the locations was named the best pizza in the U.S., taking the No. 1 spot in the new Yelp ranking.

The "Top 100 Pizza Spots according to Yelp Elites 2024" list was done in honor of National Pizza Day last week and included the top places from "our most passionate and trusted reviewers and influencers."

Pequod's Pizzeria took the top spot on the list, a result Yelp described as unsurprising.

"The caramelized cheese crust on its pan-style pies has been racking up stars among locals and Hollywood glitterati alike," the post reads.

The pizzeria has had multiple claims to fame, including a recent feature on Season 2 of the hit show "The Bear."

“We call it pan pizza, but really, it’s just our pizza: a unique take on traditional Chicago pizza,” General Manager Sean Asbra told Yelp. “It’s thick, with a soft bready center, a crispy bottom, and a caramelized cheese crust around the edge.”

Other city spots made the top 100 list -- including many that have also been named among the best in the U.S. and world on other rankings. They include:

-Piece Brewery and Pizzeria coming in at No. 17

-Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Company at No. 27

-Spacca Napoli at No. 44

-Calo Pizzeria Restaurant & Lounge at No. 91

-Coalfire Pizza at No. 98

While Chicago's six spots were the only Illinois locations to make the cut, other states saw some higher numbers. New York came in with 10, Texas had nine and Florida and Arizona had eight. Las Vegas alone also saw seven spots on the rankings.