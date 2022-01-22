8-Year-Old Girl Shot in Little Village Dies, Police Say

An 8-year-old girl who was shot in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood has died, according to police.

At approximately 2:45 p.m., the girl was walking northbound on Pulaski with her father when she was shot in the head in the 3900 block of West 26th St., officials said. Her father, a man in his 20s, was shot in the back.

Police said both were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The girl was rushed into surgery but later died as a result of her injuries, authorities stated.

Traffic was re-routed around the area as police remained on the scene at 26th Street and Pulaski, officials said.

Check back for more on this developing story.