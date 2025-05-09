Thursday marked a momentous day for Catholics in Chicago, as area native Pope Leo XIV was elected as the first-ever American-born pope.

While Chicago-area residents have quickly embraced the historic moment and coalesced around one of their own, others have taken out the microscope in an effort to learn more about his political leanings.

Succeeding Pope Francis, often seen as one of the most progressive leaders in the church's history, Pope Leo has been seen as an ideological adherent of his predecessor, though with some differences.

Before becoming Pope Leo, he occasionally posted on social media as Cardinal Robert Prevost, including some posts that could be seen as critical of some policies of President Donald Trump's administration and their worldview.

The pope's most recent social media activity came in mid-April, when he shared a post on his account from a Catholic commentator who called out Trump and El Salvador President Nayib Bukele for laughing about the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia of Maryland.

The post linked to an article published by the Catholic Standard newspaper, in which Bishop Evelio Menjivar asked of Catholics about Abrego Garcia: “Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?”

In February, the pope also appeared to take aim at Vice President JD Vance, posting links to multiple stories that were critical of him.

Prevost repeated the headline on X: “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others."

In the article, the writer rebutted the vice president’s claim from a Fox News interview that Christians prioritize loving people close to them before those from other countries.

On Thursday, Vance and Trump offered their congratulations to Pope Leo.

"I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!” Vance wrote in a post on X.

Trump also offered his congratulations. “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Other reposts from Prevost's X account have suggested he supports protecting immigrants, reducing gun violence and combating climate change.

The day after the Las Vegas mass shooting in October 2017, Prevost shared a post from Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., that said: "To my colleagues: your cowardice to act cannot be whitewashed by thoughts and prayers. None of this ends unless we do something to stop it."

To my colleagues: your cowardice to act cannot be whitewashed by thoughts and prayers.



Also in 2017, Prevost reposted someone who was defending immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children, known as Dreamers.

"I stand with the #Dreamers and all people who are working toward an immigration system that is fair, just, and moral. #DefendDACA #DACA," the post said.

Though not at all a prolific poster who shared views that aligned with fairly standard Catholic fare, some conservative commentators have taken aim at his past comments.

Laura Loomer, a far-right commentator and close Trump ally, published a series of posts decrying Leo’s politics. “Just another Marxist puppet in the Vatican,” she wrote.

THIS IS THE NEW POPE!



His name is Robert Prevost.



He’s the first American Pope.



He is anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, pro-open Borders, and a total Marxist like Pope Francis.



Catholics don’t have anything good to look forward to.



Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk was more neutral in his reaction to Prevost's election.

"Let’s just say, not so great tweets about having some willingness for open borders. We’ll see kind of how he is on that. Also some George Floyd stuff that I’m not too crazy about," he said in a video posted on X. "But overall, it seems like he’s a pro-life warrior. There’s a lot yet to learn about this pope, but I hope that he will be a strong advocate for strong borders. And for sovereignty.”

In 2020, Prevost reposted tweets offering prayers and a message of support for Floyd, whose murder by a Minneapolis police officer led to a national reckoning on race relations and policing.

Other Republicans like former President George W. Bush had a more positive reaction, saying in a statement that it's a "historic and hopeful moment for Catholics in America and for the faithful around the world."

Former President Joe Biden, a Democrat and only the second Catholic to be elected to the White House, also voiced support for the new pope on X: "Habemus papam — May God bless Pope Leo XIV of Illinois. Jill and I congratulate him and wish him success."