5 Shot in Chicago This Weekend

police lights
Metro

Five people have been shot in Chicago since Friday evening.

In the latest attack, two men were wounded in a drive-by Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4:45 p.m., the men, 18 and 27, were on the front porch of a residence in the 6300 block of South Elizabeth Street when someone in a dark-colored car pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 18-year-old was struck in the left leg and the older man was struck in the right leg and buttocks, police said. They were both brought to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

A 45-year-old man was shot half an hour earlier in another drive-by in Austin on the West Side.

He was walking about 4:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Lockwood Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the back and brought to Loyola Medical Center for treatment.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, a man was shot at a home in Roseland.

Someone fired shots at the 33-year-old about 1:45 p.m. inside a home in the first block of East 100th Street, Chicago police said. He showed up at Roseland Hospital with gunshot wounds to both his legs, and his condition was not known.

In the weekend’s first shooting, a woman was grazed in Chatham.

The woman, 26, was arguing with her ex-boyfriend through the door of her home about 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue, Chicago police said.

When the woman refused to let the 27-year-old man in, he fired shots into the home, grazing her on the chest, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 21 others wounded in shootings citywide.

